Hyderabad: 21-year-old businessman murdered at Meerpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old businessman died after being attacked by a group of persons, including a police constable, at Meerpet on Monday morning, the police said.

The man, C Bhargav (21), a resident of Madannapet, had gone with his friend Manikanta and others to a house to discuss an issue in the early hours of Monday. Before this, Manikanta, a local resident of Meerpet, had gone to a neighbouring house in an inebriated condition and asked for a mobile phone to make a call. When they refused, he left the place and returned with Bhargav and others and picked up a quarrel.

“Roopesh Kumar, a constable along with his relatives, including women, attacked and chased Bhargav, Manikanta and others who were in an inebriated condition. Bhargav sustained injuries and died later at a hospital,” the Meerpet police said.

A case was booked against Roopesh Kumar and his relatives. Investigation is on.