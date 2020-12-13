Hyderabad: Virtual event held for raising awareness on gender equality

The event had five panellists – Satchit Puranik, Pritham Chakravarthy, Harish Iyer, Sowjanya Tamalapakulu, and Dhanya Rajendran – from different domains of art and media, a press release said

Hyderabad: Observing the UN International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women, Youngistaan Foundation’s gender programme organised a virtual event ‘Generation Equality 2020’, on Saturday, to tackle the misrepresentations of gender in media and cinema.

The event had five panellists – Satchit Puranik, Pritham Chakravarthy, Harish Iyer, Sowjanya Tamalapakulu, and Dhanya Rajendran – from different domains of art and media, a press release said.

Addressing the event, Satchit Puranik explained the terms ‘Gender, Art, Activism’ and highlighted that in 107 years of Indian cinema, one has seen multiple shades and glimpses of masculinity which probably did not get the kind of attention it deserved.

Pritham Chakravarthy said, “We need to change the mode of storytelling. We should start referring to the characters as protagonist and not a hero/heroine then the society will automatically take gender out of it.”

Over 80 participants attended the virtual event while more than 3,000 people watched it on social media platforms.

