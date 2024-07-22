Hyderabad: Water Board MD Ashok Reddy inspects customer care center

HMWS&SB Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Monday inspected customer care center and examined the calls from users and response given to their grievances. In addition to interacting with customers, he directed officials to make field-level visits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 10:15 PM

Hmwssb 3

While a total of 5,514 feedback calls were taken, three per cent of them expressed dissatisfaction over services being offered by the Water Board, according to a press release. About 14 per cent gave feedback saying that the problem has been marked solved without attending the problem.

A majority of the complaints were about sewage overflow, silt on the road, manholes, irregular water supply and low pressure. In June, a total of 75,555 complaints were received, out of which 75,496 problems were resolved.