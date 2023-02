| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad On Saturday

Drinking water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on Saturday

Drinking water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on Saturday to Sunday noon in some parts of the city to facilitate Bairamalguda flyover works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on Saturday to Sunday noon in some parts of the city to facilitate the Bairamalguda flyover works.

The affected areas include, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Bholakpur, Prakashnagar, and Patigadda.

Water supply will also be disrupted in Mekalamandi, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Gouthamnagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Alkapuri, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Budvel, Shastripuram, Boduppal, Meerpet, Badangpet and Shamshabad.