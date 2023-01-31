Ameenpur: 90 percent of households to get drinking water by summer

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was building four massive reservoirs, which had a combined storage capacity of 90 lakh litres in Ameenpur Municipality to permanently address drinking water issues here.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for one of these four reservoirs at Sri Krishna Brundavan Colony in Ameenpur Municipality on Tuesday, the MLA said the construction of the four reservoirs would be completed by the coming summer.

The State government was committed to supplying river water across the municipality, which was fast spreading. Saying that drinking water in water tanks was the order of the day in the municipality area before Telangana was created, the MLA said the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had undertaken the Mission Bhagiratha programme to supply drinking water to every household in the State.

The other three reservoirs, which were being built at PJR Colony, Lalabavi Colony and hillock of Beeramguda, were nearing completion, Reddy said, assuring drinking water to 90 percent of households by summer.

Once these reservoirs were completed, the HMWSSB would be able to supply 1.25 crore litres of water every day, he said.

Municipal Chairman Tummala Panduranga Reddy, Vice-chairman Nandaram Narasimha Goud, Municipal Commissioner Sujatha and others were present.