Hyderabad: Webinar on ‘higher studies in US’ on Feb 9

The session will provide practical insights on visa process, study options, selecting colleges, test preparation, application process, financial aid and scholarships, etc.

By | Published: 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana branch, with US Consulate, Hyderabad and EducationUSA at USIEF Hyderabad, is organizing an interactive webinar on ‘Higher Education in the United States and Student Visa Session’, on February 9 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The session will provide practical insights on visa process, study options, selecting colleges, test preparation, application process, financial aid and scholarships, etc., a press release said. It will be addressed by Consular Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad and Regional Officer & EducationUSA Advisor, United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and students can make use of the opportunity and benefit from the deliberations.

Interested students can access the link to register online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YiB92TsnRrWzC_wJ6sqIhg and once the registration form is submitted, a confirmation email along with a link to join the meeting would be received. For any details or questions in advance, they can write to [email protected].

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .