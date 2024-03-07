| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Dive Into These Eclectic Events In The City To Unwind

Hyderabad weekend guide: Dive into these eclectic events in the city to unwind

Dive into the diverse array of events happening across the city and make the most of your weekend!

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 7 March 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: From celebrating Women’s Day with empowering workshops to pulsating musical performances, hilarious comedy shows, and creative workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Dive into the diverse array of events happening across the city and make the most of your weekend!

Women’s Circle:

Marking Women’s Day, explore womanhood, self-care, and community building through discussions, activities, and workshops in a supportive environment.

When: March 8

Where: Suta, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Rituals:

Experience the essence of Maha Shivaratri with starlit camping, bonfires, yoga, meditation, and wholesome Satwik meals. Explore treks, lakeside relaxation, and escape urban clamour for tranquil serenity.

When: March 8-9

Where: Addakal

Registrations: Contact 7484947722

Smaaash – Women’s Day:

Gear up for a Women’s Day bash as you join an exceptional celebration brimming with games, laughter, and empowerment. Honour women in gaming and entertainment with a toast and dance the night away!

Lumiere Lantern Carnival:

Experience a magical evening with thousands of lanterns illuminating the sky, accompanied by symphonic music and delectable cuisine. The event will feature performances by Hyderabad rapper Kayden Sharma and the band Arohi.

When: March 9, 4 pm

Where: Gachibowli stadium

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

B PRAAK Live:

Known for his chart-topping hits like ‘Mann Bharrayaa’ and ‘O Saki Saki,’ renowned singer and composer, B Praak promises an unforgettable evening of Bollywood music in the city.

When: March 9, 6 pm

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

‘Sanam’ India tour:

Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience as the band is back with their musical hits like “Kya Hua Tera Wada” and “Gulabi Aankhen”, and other top Bollywood covers

When: March 9, 6.30 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Kanan Gill stand-up:

Enjoy Kanan’s comedy show ‘OK Bye’ followed by the Book Experience centred on his novel ‘Acts of God’. All attendees receive signed copies of the book.

When: March 10. 7.30 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Gaanam:

The first edition of the open-mic series will focus on the integration of Indian classical music into the realm of cinema. Performers aged 16 and up, are welcome to register for a 4-minute time slot.

When: March 10, 10.30 am

Where: Shop no 16, behind Taneira sarees, KPHB

Registrations: Open for everyone

Yoga & Pottery workshop:

Unwind, reconnect, and unleash your creativity as you break free from the mundane and immerse yourself in the calm of yoga and and sculpt your stress away!

When: March 10, 7 to 10 am

Where: Ayurvan Waterside, Gandipet

Registrations: Check out https://www.instagram.com/p/C37new4h9O2/?img_index=1