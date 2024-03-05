Hyderabad: New Cottage Emporium opens at Salar Jung Museum

The Cottage Emporium showcases a collection of metal wares, paintings, handicrafts, textiles, fridge magnets, and cards, providing visitors with an opportunity to take home a piece of Indian heritage.
Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad has added yet another feather to its cap with the inauguration of the Cottage Emporium, offering visitors a diverse array of cultural artifacts and handicrafts. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, inaugurated the emporium on Tuesday.
The Cottage Emporium showcases a collection of metal wares, paintings, handicrafts, textiles, fridge magnets, and cards, providing visitors with an opportunity to take home a piece of Indian heritage. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries and enthusiasts alike.
Following the inaugural ceremony, Minister Darshana Jardosh embarked on a tour of the museum, accompanied by a senior guide lecturer and curators.