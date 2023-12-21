| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Make Your Christmas Merrier With These Events

Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of Christmas, Hyderabad is buzzing with lively events including theme-based flea markets and workshops. Read on to discover a few curated events that will add sparkle to your Christmas celebrations in the city!

Petex India:

The largest pet expo offers 50 exhibitors covering pet food, healthcare, and lifestyles. Visitors can explore 50 ornamental fish varieties, participate in a therapy dogs workshop, engage in Yoga, create art with shelter puppies, and witness the WCF International Cat Championship, making it an exciting event for pet enthusiasts.

When: December 22 to 24

Where: Hitex Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Echoverse:

Hyderabad rock-fusion band ‘Threeory’ blends Indian classics and diverse world music into avant-garde soundscapes for a captivating experience.

When: December 23, 6 pm onwards

Where: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Fleanation:

An extravaganza of fun, food, and fashion, the Christmas-themed flea market is all set to host live music, engaging workshops, pop-up stalls, and delectable treats.

When: December 24, 10 am onwards

Where: Central Vista Banquets and Lawns, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Cakesicle and Popsicle Workshop:

Unleash your creativity in this joyful, hands-on holiday baking experience as you make festive delights adorned with whimsical designs, from snowflakes to Santa hats.

When: December 24, 10.30 am onwards

Where: Kefi, LB Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

SCC Open Air Cinema:

Indulge in Christmas magic with the movies “When Harry Met Sally” and “Home Alone – 1” in a picnic-style setting, surrounded by lush green grass beneath the starry sky.

When: December 23 & 24, 7 pm onwards

Where: The Loft, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

OG’s Wonderland:

Join the winter carnival for fashion, food, music, magic and lots of fun along with live performances by Band Octavez and Arpit.

When: December 24, 11 am – 11 pm

Where: Ongolf Brewery, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Strings of Joy:

Learn crafting unique decorations by intertwining colourful strings on wooden boards as you indulge in this Christmas String Art workshop.

When: December 23, 3 pm

Where: Alignjoy, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Blonde Sundowner:

Revel in smooth vibes, golden spirits, and an unforgettable night with Johnnie Walker Blonde Sundowner featuring DJ Prashanth Raj.

When: December 23, 5 pm

Where: Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider