Hyderabad weekend guide: Make your Christmas merrier with these events

Hyderabad: Ahead of Christmas, Hyderabad is buzzing with lively events including theme-based flea markets and workshops. Read on to discover a few curated events that will add sparkle to your Christmas celebrations in the city!
Petex India:
The largest pet expo offers 50 exhibitors covering pet food, healthcare, and lifestyles. Visitors can explore 50 ornamental fish varieties, participate in a therapy dogs workshop, engage in Yoga, create art with shelter puppies, and witness the WCF International Cat Championship, making it an exciting event for pet enthusiasts.
When: December 22 to 24
Where: Hitex Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Echoverse:
Hyderabad rock-fusion band ‘Threeory’ blends Indian classics and diverse world music into avant-garde soundscapes for a captivating experience.
When: December 23, 6 pm onwards
Where: Begumpet Hockey Stadium
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Fleanation:
An extravaganza of fun, food, and fashion, the Christmas-themed flea market is all set to host live music, engaging workshops, pop-up stalls, and delectable treats.
When: December 24, 10 am onwards
Where: Central Vista Banquets and Lawns, Gachibowli
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
Cakesicle and Popsicle Workshop:
Unleash your creativity in this joyful, hands-on holiday baking experience as you make festive delights adorned with whimsical designs, from snowflakes to Santa hats.
When: December 24, 10.30 am onwards
Where: Kefi, LB Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
SCC Open Air Cinema:
Indulge in Christmas magic with the movies “When Harry Met Sally” and “Home Alone – 1” in a picnic-style setting, surrounded by lush green grass beneath the starry sky.
When: December 23 & 24, 7 pm onwards
Where: The Loft, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
OG’s Wonderland:
Join the winter carnival for fashion, food, music, magic and lots of fun along with live performances by Band Octavez and Arpit.
When: December 24, 11 am – 11 pm
Where: Ongolf Brewery, Gachibowli
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Strings of Joy:
Learn crafting unique decorations by intertwining colourful strings on wooden boards as you indulge in this Christmas String Art workshop.
When: December 23, 3 pm
Where: Alignjoy, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Blonde Sundowner:
Revel in smooth vibes, golden spirits, and an unforgettable night with Johnnie Walker Blonde Sundowner featuring DJ Prashanth Raj.
When: December 23, 5 pm
Where: Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider