Hyderabad witnesses dry and hot weather on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Despite rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological department (IMD)– Hyderabad, the city had the mercury rising a bit on Sunday afternoon, recording maximum temperature at 39.2 degree Celsius.

IMD – Hyderabad says that there might be a chance of light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over Telangana for the next three days. Yellow alert has also been issued for almost all districts of Telangana for the next three days.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad could witness partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall at some parts of the city, according to IMD. Maximum temperatures of the city could be around 39 degree Celsius over next two days.

Info:

TS- Maximum Temperatures in degree Celsius

Nalgonda – 43.5

Khammam – 42

Adilabad – 41.8

Bhadrachalam – 41.5

Ramagundam – 41.2

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .