Twitter meme-fest over WhatsApp multi-device feature

After Meta announced the update, people took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes by trending the #WhatsApp hashtag.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has launched a new feature where a user can now log in the same account on multiple devices. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated, “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones”. WhatsApp might take a couple of weeks to roll out this feature to its users.

The primary device will be connected to the main account. The user’s WhatsApp account will be automatically logged out from other devices if the main device is not active for a period of time. When this feature is enabled, each connected phone connects to WhatsApp on its own. All calls, media, and personal communications are end-to-end encrypted.

Same account from 4 different devices.. Bachelorate Muslim boys be like:……hhhhshhhh pic.twitter.com/ldLAOnDO2f — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) April 25, 2023

Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones – Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/qIPpnlYuum — chintubaba (@chintamani0d) April 25, 2023

4 accounts can be linked to #WhatsApp now …. Le Boys: pic.twitter.com/ofFmaTtSGh — Sparrow Atul 🐤 (@IamAtulSri0308) April 25, 2023

*4 accounts can be linked to #WhatsApp now* Le Grils: pic.twitter.com/JZH1cUMl6o — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) April 25, 2023

Now you can use same #WhatsApp account on up to four phones. User's after this news 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/FUNhq7qC9H — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 26, 2023

News: #WhatsApp now can be linked to 4 devices Meanwhile me who has dry chats : pic.twitter.com/xfNa2Ob4Lj — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) April 26, 2023

Me after logging into my friend's #WhatsApp account after taking his phone for 2 mins: pic.twitter.com/lkcMlPNpOf — Hashir (@amoxiclavv) April 26, 2023

