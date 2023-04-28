Friday, Apr 28, 2023
Twitter meme-fest over WhatsApp multi-device feature

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 28 April 23
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has launched a new feature where a user can now log in the same account on multiple devices. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated, “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones”. WhatsApp might take a couple of weeks to roll out this feature to its users.

The primary device will be connected to the main account. The user’s WhatsApp account will be automatically logged out from other devices if the main device is not active for a period of time. When this feature is enabled, each connected phone connects to WhatsApp on its own. All calls, media, and personal communications are end-to-end encrypted.

After Meta announced the update, people took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes by trending the #WhatsApp hashtag.

Check out the WhatsApp memes:

