Hyderabad: Woman accuses Congress leader of sexual Harassment

The 35-year-old woman from Hydershakote in her complaint said, Sudarshan had been harassing her to have an extramarital affair with him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: A married woman has approached the Narsingi police alleging that one Sudarshan, reportedly a local leader from the ruling Congress party, has been sexually harassing her, on Friday.

When she refused, he started harassing.

He also installed surveillance cameras towards her residence and has been watching her movements.

The Narsingi police are investigating.