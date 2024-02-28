| Hyderabad Woman And Her Son Die By Suicide In Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Woman and her son die by suicide in Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 01:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman and her son were found dead in their house in Malkajgiri on Wednesday.

They were suspected to have been upset over family problems and died by suicide, police said.

The bodies of the victims, Vijayamma (65) and her son Sridhar Goud (48), residents of Pragathi Nagar, Malkajgiri were found hanging to the ceiling fans in different rooms of the house.

According to the police, the two were upset over the divorce case of Sridhar currently running in a local court.

One being alerted, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

Malkajgiri police are investigating. Officials said relatives were being questioned after which more details would be known.