Hyderabad: Woman cheated and impregnated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly cheated and impregnated by a 30-year-old man at Katedan in Mailardevpally, police said on Thursday.

The victim and the suspect Mahesh Kumar both worked at a manufacturing unit in the industrial area and she was allegedly trapped with a promise to marry and sexually assaulted multiple times.

According to the police, the victim lived in the same neighbourhood where Mahesh lived, and was lured by him. He allegedly sexually assaulted her several times in the absence of her family members.

Recently, the victim delivered a child. When she informed Mahesh and asked him to marry her, he refused and started threatening her apart from avoiding her.

Based on a complaint, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and efforts were on to nab Mahesh, who is suspected to have fled to Karnataka.