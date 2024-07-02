Hyderabad: Woman cheated, raped by man she met on matrimony app

The 27-year-old woman, a private employee from Uppal, and the suspect, M. Rajashekar (30), who runs a photo studio at Jaya Prakash Nagar in SR Nagar, became friends on the matrimony app a year ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:51 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was raped and cheated by a man who became her friend on a matrimony app, in SR Nagar.

According to the police, the suspect proposed her and they were in a relationship. Subsequently, on a promise to marry, he allegedly took her to his photo studio and raped her on June 24, the victim alleged. Recently, when she asked him to marry, Sunder refused and started avoiding her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, initially, a ‘Zero FIR’ was booked in Uppal, which was subsequently transferred to SR Nagar on basis of jurisdiction. The SR Nagar re-registered a case of rape, cheating and other offences and efforts are on to nab the suspect.