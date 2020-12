By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday felicitated D Shiva Rani, a woman constable from the Uppal police station, who had won the national level NCRB award for her performance in entering data and usage of CCTNS/ICJS. Shiva Rani is an M Tech graduate and has been working at the Uppal police station since 2018.

