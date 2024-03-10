Hyderabad: Woman found murdered, throat slit on L B Nagar road

Published Date - 10 March 2024

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered by unidentified persons at L B Nagar road on Saturday night.

The body of the woman aged about 35 years was found on the pavement near the Rachakonda CP camp office by local people who alerted the police.

The killer had slit the throat of the woman using a knife, the police suspect.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted body to mortuary. A case is registered and police are checking the visuals of closed circuit cameras installed in surroundings to identify the suspect.