Upset woman ends life in Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over her burdening debts, a woman died by suicide by hanging in her house at Chintal in Jeedimetla on Thursday night.

K Satyavani (41) was staying with her husband K Rajashekhar, a private employee and their two teenaged sons in Chandranagar Colony in Chintal.

Police said Satyavani had borrowed hand loans from friends and close relatives to the tune of Rs.4 lakh without her husband’s knowledge. Being a home maker, she had no source of income and felt difficulty in clearing them. Those who had lent her money started pressurising her to repay it.

Upset and unable to take the pressure and fearing the consequences if her husband learns about the debts, Satyavani hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the house, when the rest of family members were fast asleep.

The Jeedimetla police are investigating.