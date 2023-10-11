Hyderabad: Woman dies under suspicious circumstances at OYO room at Madhapur

The police booked a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to OGH mortuary for postmortem examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: A woman died under suspicious circumstances at a OYO room at Madhapur on Wednesday.

The woman, Sarvana Priya (25), a native of Puducherry and resident of Madhapur, worked at a private company. On Tuesday around 5.30 pm, a businessman from Chennai, Srihari Ramesh checked into Golden Hive OYO at Madhapur and his friend, Priya came to meet him around 9 pm.

“They consumed liquor in the room. Srihari started vomiting around midnight and went to a local hospital where he was admitted. Around 1.30 pm today, he returned to the room and found the woman dead,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Tirupathi.

Priya had called up the hotel staff in the morning and extended their stay and also ordered food through a food delivery app around 11 am. However, she did not respond to calls from the receptionist later.

“It was only around 2 pm, when Srihari returned, he noticed the woman had died and the body was lying on the chair in the room,” said the Inspector.

The police booked a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to OGH mortuary for postmortem examination. The police suspect she might have died after consuming some poisonous substances and seized different samples from the room.

