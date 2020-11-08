Hyderabad: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh by fake customer helpline

The person posed as customer service executive asked the victim to enter the UPI ID and later the pin. She did it thrice and minutes later found that Rs 99,967 was deducted from her account

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A woman lost Rs 99,967 to conmen who set up a fake customer care online helpline of an e-shopping portal.

The victim, who works with an IT company, had ordered an inverter from a popular online shopping portal earlier this month. To resolve a delay in delivery, she did a Google search for the customer care number of the company and made a call on one number +919641463004 – listed on a website.

A person claiming to be a customer care executive first told her they would ‘get back to her’, after which she got another call asking her to log into her Google Pay account.

“The person asked her to enter the UPI ID and later the pin. She did it thrice and minutes later found that Rs 99,967 was deducted from her account,” K Srinivas, Cybercrime Inspector, Cyberabad said.

Fraudsters were setting up fake customer care helplines and posing as customer care executives to trick gullible people into revealing their bank account credentials and steal money, the police warned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .