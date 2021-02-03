Hyderabad: Woman locks husband in home, jumps to death with baby

The woman, Anitha (24), a native of Bihar, was married to Bismal Singh, also from Bihar and were staying in Sriram Nagar colony in Banjara Hills with their daughter for the last three months.

Hyderabad: Reportedly upset over family problems, a woman allegedly locked her husband inside their home and jumped off a multi-storied building with her eight-month-old daughter at Banjara Hills Road No.12 here on Monday. The woman died while the infant is battling for her life.

The woman, Anitha (24), a native of Bihar, was married to Bismal Singh, also from Bihar and were staying in Sriram Nagar colony in Banjara Hills with their daughter for the last three months.

According to the Banjara Hills police, the couple were quarrelling frequently and though relatives had tried to work out a compromise, their efforts failed. On Monday, another argument erupted between them after which, in a fit of rage, Anitha locked her husband inside the house and jumped from the balcony on the second floor along with the child.

“Neighbours and local residents rushed to their rescue and immediately shifted the mother and daughter to a private hospital. While Anitha was declared brought dead, the child is in a critical state,” said K.Uday, Sub-inspector, Banjara Hills.

