Hyderabad: Woman murdered by paramour at Moinabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her paramour at Moinabad on Saturday night.

Laxmi, a resident of Moinabad and a native of Vikarabad, worked as a construction worker and earned her living. Around eight months ago her husband passed away and since then, she was allegedly into a relationship with a man Hanumanthu.

“A few weeks ago, the woman fell ill and returned to her native place. About ten days ago, she came back to Moinabad and was staying at a rented house. On Saturday night, Hanumanthu came to her house and picked up an argument with her over some issue and later throttled her to death,” said Moinabad police.

The Moinabad police booked a case and are investigating. Hanumanthu was taken into custody.