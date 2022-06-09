Hyderabad: Woman murdered in Shamshabad, rape suspected

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman, who was allegedly attacked with a boulder by unidentified persons at Shamshabad on the city outskirts, died in hospital late on Wednesday. Police are verifying whether she was raped and then killed.

The 40-year-old victim, a construction worker from Madannapalli thanda, had left for work on Wednesday morning, but did not return home. She was last seen standing at the labour adda in Shamshabad, waiting for work.

According to the police, two unidentified persons had approached her promising work at a construction site and she went along with them. They took her on a motorcycle to a secluded spot at Kavvaguda, where they are suspected to have raped and then bludgeoned her to death with a boulder.

Locals alerted the police, who shifted her to hospital, where she died late in the night.

The Shamshabad police are investigating. The police are yet to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .