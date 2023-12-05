Hyderabad: Woman sentenced to simple imprisonment for child kidnapping

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to six months of simple imprisonment in the kidnap case of a child reported at Secunderabad railway station 2022. The court further imposed a fine of Rs.200 on her.

The convicted person – L. Soni (22), from Talla Basti in Kavadiguda, kidnapped Venkatesh, a one-year-old child from his mother near the general reservation counter in September 2023.

