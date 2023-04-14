Hyderabad: Woman stabbed to death by husband

The victim, K.Ambica (27), and her husband Narender (30), both natives of Tandur had migrated to the city three years ago and were staying in a rented house in Nallagandla.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

The victim, K.Ambica (27), and her husband Narender (30), both natives of Tandur had migrated to the city three years ago and were staying in a rented house in Nallagandla.

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a woman was brutally bludgeoned with a stone and stabbed to death by her husband in full public view at Nallagandla in Chandanagar on Friday afternoon.

The victim, K.Ambica (27), and her husband Narender (30), both natives of Tandur had migrated to the city three years ago and were staying in a rented house in Nallagandla. While Ambica was working in a boutique nearby, Narender is a daily wage worker.

According to the police, the couple had frequent arguments over trivial issues and for the past some days, Narender who suspected his wife’s fidelity, was allegedly harassing her. As the harassment increased, Ambica warned Narender and started maintaining distance from him even in the house.

Narender today went to her workplace around 12 noon and suddenly started attacking her with a stone. “Though she suffered a severe injury, Ambica resisted the attack and tried to escape. However, Narender chased her and stabbed her with a knife,” said a police official.

Ambica suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot even before the local residents could rush to her aid.

The Chandanagar police took up the investigation and Narender was arrested.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and later handed over the family after an autopsy.