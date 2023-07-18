Hyderabad: Chain snatching gang from Maharashtra held

Chandanagar police arrested an interstate chain snatching gang from Maharashtra involved in several cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police arrested an interstate chain snatching gang from Maharashtra involved in several cases here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Amjad Iqbal Shaik, Nurain Shaukat Hussain Khan, Tanveer Khan, all three chain snatchers from Mumbai in Maharashtra and Vijay Yadav, a property receiver from Thane in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the gang was involved in similar cases at several locations across the country and was arrested as well. They come to the city and after committing chain snatchings, return to Maharashtra and dispose the stolen booty and make money.

The gang was recently involved in a chain snatching case in Chandanagar. Based on a complaint, the Chandnagar police booked a case and with the help of CCTV footage from the crime spot, identified them and a special team went to Maharashtra and nabbed them.

Police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs.2 lakh and two motorcycles from them.