Hyderabad XI draw with Rest XI in HCA Senior Men’s Zonals tournament

K Krithik Reddy hit 200 while Chandan Sahani slammed 145 as their side Hyderabad XI drew with Rest XI on the third day of the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-day tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

K Krithik Reddy hit 200 while Chandan Sahani slammed 145 as their side Hyderabad XI drew with Rest XI on the third day of the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-day tournament

Hyderabad: K Krithik Reddy hit 200 while Chandan Sahani slammed 145 as their side Hyderabad XI drew with Rest XI on the third day of the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-day tournament match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Replaying to Rest XI’s 419 first innings total, Hyderabad Xi posted 563/4 in 119 overs with the help of the two centuries to take first innings lead.

Also Read Social media abuzz as Tilak Varma’s poor form persists

In another match, Rishab Baslal scalped five wickets for 66 to bowl his side Secunderabad XI to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Combined District XI.

Rishab’s spell restricted the opposition for 246 in their second innings. Later, they chased down the target of 70 without losing a wicket.

Brief Scores: Rest XI 419 drew with Hyderabad XI 563/4 in 119 overs (K Krithik Reddy 200, Chandan Sahani 145); Combined District XI 259 & 246 in 71.3 overs (G Ganesh 91; Rishab Baslas 5/66) lost to Secunderabad XI 436/8 decl & 70/0 in 10 overs (P Nitish Reddy 41no).