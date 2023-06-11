Hyderabad: Two-day medical conference ‘EBUS Conclave’ concludes at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech City

Hyderabad: Over 300 pulmonologists from across the country participated in a two-day medical conference ‘EBUS Conclave’ organized by Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech City. The conference, which concluded on Sunday, covered topics related to Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), a bronchoscopic procedure used to conduct chest.

Senior pulmonologists including international experts, Dr. Yuji Matsumoto, Head, National Cancer Centre, Tokyo, and Dr. Thitiwat Sriprasarat from Thailand delivered lectures on a wide array of topics, right form basic to recent advances in the field of EBUS. On the occasion, three medical companies, Olympus, Broncus and Ambu declared the Interventional Pulmonology department of Yashoda Hitec city as a ‘Centre of Training and Excellence’.

“EBUS is increasingly being used as a first line investigation of choice for diagnosis various diseases like tuberculosis, sarcoidosis and lung cancers,” Head, Interventional Pulmonology, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Dr Dr. V. Nagarjuna Maturu said.