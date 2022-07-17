Hyderabad: CME programme on COPD at Yashoda Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on diagnosis and management of severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), a respiratory disease that affects 10 lakh individuals annually in India, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda organised a one-day, ‘Severe COPD Summit 2022’, on Sunday.

Over 300 pulmonologists, trainees, senior faculty from India and other countries participated in the CME programme. Senior pulmonologists demonstrated a live non-invasive Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Ablation (BTVA), a procedure employed to treat emphysema, which is a COPD disease.

“COPD is responsible for 10 percent of all deaths in India. While smoking tobacco remains the most common cause, other causes of COPD include industrial dust exposure, biomass fuel exposure, agricultural dust exposure and past tuberculosis infection,” Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals and Dr. V. Nagarjuna Maturu, conference organizing secretary, said.

Senior international faculty including Prof. Wolfgang H. Schmidt, Germany, Prof Christopher Cooper, USA, Prof. Anantham Devanandam from Singapore, Prof. Bing Lam from Malaysia and other parts of the country were present.

Prof Dr. Subhakar Kandi, Chairman, India, Chest Society, south zone, Dr. Lancelot Pinto and Dr.Prahlad Prabhudesai, from Mumbai; Dr. G.K.Pramjyothi, Head, Respiratory Medicine, NIMs, noted pulmonologst Dr. R. Vijai Kumar and others were present.