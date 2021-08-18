Hyderabad: Yemeni woman undergoes Cochlear Implant at Medicover Hospital

Hyderabad: A 45-year old woman from Yemen, suffering from hearing impairment for over a decade, underwent Cochlear Implant (CI) surgery in one ear at Medicover Hospital, Madhapur.

In the last few years, the woman’s medical condition had deteriorated to such an extent that she suffered from severe loss of hearing and there were no benefits from hearing aids.

The senior ENT and Head-Neck surgeon from Medicover Hospital, Dr Sampurna Gosh advised CI surgery which was taken up recently, according to a press release. After the surgery, the patient also underwent a month-long therapy to get her hearing back to normal. According to doctors, the woman now is able to take part in verbal communication.

“Cochlear Implant is promising when the hearing loss is very severe and beyond the scope of normal hearing aids. It is a safe surgery also for geriatric population who suffers from age related hearing loss,” Dr. Sampurna said.

