Cochlear implant surgery performed at PMSSY Hospital in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:10 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Warangal: A team of medical professionals at the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) hospital in Warangal have conducted a Cochlear Implant surgery on a 3-year-old boy, Kautam Kushan, son of Shravan-Srujana of Rangasaipet in Warangal, on Monday. They said this was the first Cochlear Implant surgery in the region.

The surgical procedure, which typically costs around Rs.10 lakh (with the implant itself priced at Rs 5.50 lakh), was carried out completely free of charge, thanks to the State’s Aarogyasri scheme. The initiative was led by MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar.

The surgery was performed under the guidance of Dr Parasuram, Head of the Department of ENT, along with the expertise of Dr Shankar and Dr Karuna, mentor surgeons from the Government ENT Hospital in Koti, Hyderabad. The procedure involved a collaborative effort by a dedicated team of medical professionals, including Dr Madhusudhan Reddy, Dr Lakpathi, Dr Vijay, anesthesiologist Dr D Praveen Kumar, Dr Murali, Dr Chandrasekhar, and the proficient nursing staff.

Superintendent Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude towards Health Minister T Harish Rao, Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh for their invaluable support in facilitating the surgery.