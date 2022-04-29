Hyderabad: Youngster held for harassing minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A youngster was arrested on charges of harassing a minor girl on Instagram on Friday.

The suspect, Shiva Sehgal (21) from Chattisgarh, who randomly saw the girl’s Instagram profile, started sending messages to her, even though she kept ignoring. Recently, he proposed to her and pressurised her to accept.

The girl’s parents approached the police, who identified and nabbed Shiva Sehgal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .