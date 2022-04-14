Hyderabad: Youngster held for rape

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Thursday arrested a youngster on charges of luring and raping a minor girl on the promise of marriage.

Police said E.Vivek Kumar (20) from Yellareddyguda, allegedly lured the 17-year-old girl on the promise of marriage and took her to a temple and secretly married her in November last year. He then took her to a rented room, where he raped her. He took her to his house and was harassing her mentally and physically for the last five months.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the SR Nagar police booked a case arrested Vivek. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

