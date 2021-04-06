Hyderabad: Youth helps cops nab chain snatcher; felicitated

Felicitating Ganesh for his act, Sajjanar urged the youth to observe criminal and illegal activities around them and inform the police

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday appreciated the prompt response of B Ganesh Yadav, a youngster who helped the police in arresting an auto-rickshaw driver who snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman on Sunday.

Yadav (25), a private employee from RC Puram, was shopping in the weekly market in his area when he saw the auto stopping near an elderly woman for a few seconds and then making its way into the busy market. After a few seconds, the elderly woman realised that her gold chain was missing and almost fainted at the spot. Ganesh immediately rushed to the victim, who told him that her gold chain was missing. Strongly suspecting it to be the work of the auto driver, he took his bike and followed the auto, and intercepted it near the ICRISAT junction.

He asked the driver to come out of the auto and found that he was hiding the gold chain under his seat. Ganesh took the chain from the driver. In the meantime, the husband and daughter of the elderly woman used the Dial 100 facility to alert the police who reached the spot and took the suspect into custody.

Felicitating Ganesh for his act, Sajjanar urged the youth to observe criminal and illegal activities around them and inform the police. “Such commendable acts reinforce the bonding between the police and the youth and improve peace and public order,” he said.

