Hyderabad zoo to open from Friday

Hyderabad: After being closed for two days due to severe water stagnation following the torrential rains in the city, Nehru Zoological Park will open for visitors on Friday.

According to the authorities, the zoo was closed on Wednesday and Thursday to pump out water from animal enclosures and other areas where water was stagnated.

It will be opened from 8.30 am on Friday for visitors, officials said.

