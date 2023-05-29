Hyderabadi shaadi goes to Bengaluru without a bride or a groom

Mataam Al Tur, a restaurant from Hyderabad, is organizing Daawat-e-Hyderabad, a concept event in Bengaluru, representing Hyderabad’s food and culture, on June 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 29 May 23

Mataam Al Tur, a restaurant from Hyderabad, is organizing Daawat-e-Hyderabad, a concept event in Bengaluru, representing Hyderabad’s food and culture, on June 4

By Jewelika Saha

Hyderabad: Now, Hyderabadi shaadi goes to Bengaluru, all with band, baarat and a traditional wedding spread and every food item specially prepared with water from the city of pearls – but without a bride or a groom.

Mataam Al Tur, a restaurant from Hyderabad, is organizing Daawat-e-Hyderabad, a concept event in Bengaluru, representing Hyderabad’s food and culture, on June 4. The event will host all the trappings of a Hyderabadi wedding and participants can join in to dance in the baarat procession, dig into the various Hyderabadi cuisines, enjoy a Qawwali performance, and more.

The concept was designed by the restaurant owner, Mohammed Ismail Salfi, who wants to reintroduce the authentic customs and rituals of Hyderabad.

“It’s very challenging because everything has to come from Hyderabad: the groceries, cooks, waiters, labor, crockery, utensils, and even the water. The water that we use in Hyderabad and Bangalore has little difference, which might differ the taste, so we are bringing it from Hyderabad,” says Ismail.

The event is promoted by several influencers from Bengaluru and showing excitement for the event, people from different parts including Mumbai and Pune, have booked participation tickets.

“Customers at our restaurant, who are from Bengaluru and other regions, have shown lots of enthusiasm and interest towards our city’s culture, especially the wedding and food. So, I thought, why not have a wedding for them?,” said says Ismail. In Bengaluru event, he is also introducing Marfa, the traditional band that usually accompanies the baraat.

Daawat-e-Hyderabad is being held on June 4 at various places in Bengaluru and Mataam Al Tur intends to keep bringing these Dawaats in the future and spread Hyderabadi culture all across.

“I am excited about the event but am nervous as well. It is a very big challenge,” says 31-year-old Ismail as he keenly looks forward to successfully showcasing Hyderabadi tradition and food in Bengaluru.