Hyderabadis enjoy the pleasant weather in the city

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

As summer peaks in Hyderabad, a sunset presents a beautiful picture (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Offering relief from sweltering heat, a pleasant weather with breeze prevailed in Hyderabad on Saturday.

For last few days, the weather conditions in the city have remained unpredictable with occasional drizzle in some parts but the mercury at the same time refusing to climb down much during afternoons.

On Saturday, the city has recorded maximum temperature at 37.2 degree Celsius, a drop of 1.4 degree Celsius from that of normal, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad forecast. And similar weather conditions with light to moderate rainfall are expected to continue in the city for the next 48 hours.

Temperatures fell not only in Hyderabad but all over the state. In the past 24 hours Mahabubnagar saw a marked 2.5 degree fall in maximum temperature to record 36.5 degree Celsius. According to IMD, hailstorms also occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy and Narayanpet districts today.

IMD issued yellow alert all over the State as a warning to be alert for rains in districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana,” said the forecast of IMD-Hyderabad.

Saturday maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius)

State:

Adilabad – 41.8

Bhadrachalam – 39.2

Hanamkonda – 37.5

Hyderabad – 37.2

Khammam – 37.2

Hyderabad:

Hayathnagar – 36.1

Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru – 36.1

Malakpet – 35.8

Santoshnagar – 35.8

Goshamahal – 35.3

