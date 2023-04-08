Hyderabad’s biryani game: From pot to bucket – a delicious odyssey

From pot biryani to dabba biryani to bucket biryani to donne biryani, Hyderabad’s iconic dish is now being served in unique and quirky ways

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Welcome to the world of biryani – a dish so famous it needs no introduction. Originally from Persia and brought to India by the Mughals, biryani has taken the country by storm. And let’s face it: Hyderabad is the hub of this delicious delicacy.

But hold on, what’s the deal with the different shades of Hyderabadi biryani servings popping up everywhere? From pot biryani to dabba biryani to bucket biryani to donne biryani, Hyderabad’s iconic dish is now being served in unique and quirky ways.

Let’s start with pot biryani, which is traditionally cooked in a handi or pot. But now, it’s being served in the same vessel, giving it that rustic appeal. Then there’s dabba biryani, which comes in a compact container. But if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you gotta try Bucket Biryani! Yes, you read that right – biryani in a bucket!

Though this may seem bizarre, a slew of restaurants has come up with the idea and Hyderabadis are divided. As if these weren’t enough, a new restaurant in Visakhapatnam has taken it to another level and is serving biryani in a steel vessel, which we usually fill with drinking water.

Our Hyderabadi restaurateurs better hurry up and catch on to this biryani-in-a-water-vessel fad before they get left behind!

And that’s not all! There’s also biryani on a platter, biryani in a cone, biryani in a pizza, biryani in a samosa, biryani sushi rolls and even a biryani-flavoured ice cream! The possibilities are endless when it comes to serving up Hyderabad’s iconic dish.

But why stop at just serving biryani in unique ways? Some restaurants are taking it a step further and experimenting with different types of biryanis. There’s the classic Hyderabadi biryani, of course, but there’s also the spicy Andhra-style biryani, the rich and creamy Lucknowi biryani, and the tangy and flavourful Bombay biryani.

And if that’s not enough, some places are even offering fusion biryani, like the Chinese-inspired Fried Rice Biryani or the Mexican-inspired Burrito Biryani. The options are truly endless, and there’s something for everyone.

It seems like the biryani craze is only getting bigger and more creative. Who knows what other quirky and unique ways of serving biryani we will see in the future!