Hyderabad’s First Mini-Box Cricket Arena in a Metro Station | SwingZone Indoor Cricket Academy

Founded by Mohammed Liyakath Ali, the facility offers coaching sessions for children under 14, promoting physical activity and fundamental skills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Swing Door Indoor Cricket Academy and Nets, a mini-box cricket facility, is a first-of-its-kind in the city. Founded by Mohammed Liyakath Ali, the facility offers coaching sessions for children under 14, promoting physical activity and fundamental skills. The facility also features a bowling machine.