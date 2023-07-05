Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa stuns eighth seeded Ikumi in ITF Women’s tennis tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa cruised to a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win to enter second round

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa stunned eighth seeded Japanese player Ikumi Yamazaki in straight sets in the opening round at the ITF Women’s $25,000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand on Wednesday.

The city girl cruised to a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win to enter second round. Another Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli also made it to the second round defeating US player Dasha Ivanova in three sets. Having lost the first set 3-6, she bounced back to win the next two 6-2, 6-2 to make it to next round.

In the doubles, Shrivalli Rashwmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Chaudhari will take on Sahaja and her partner S Sadiq on Thursday.

Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Ikumi Yamazaki (JPN) 6-0, 6-1; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Dasha Ivanova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

