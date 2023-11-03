Hyderabad’s RGIA hosts Royal Air Force jets for second time

The RAF aircraft landed in India for refueling, marking the second visit to Hyderabad this year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:00 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: In a sign of growing collaboration and goodwill between the United Kingdom and India, the Royal Air Force (RAF) made a remarkable return to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Friday.

The RAF aircraft landed in India for refueling, marking the second visit to Hyderabad this year.

Upon arrival, the aircrew engaged in friendly interactions with the ground staff at RGIA, further solidifying the amicable relationship between the UK and India.

“This cooperation between the UK-Indian Air Forces and civil aviation brings our two nations ever closer,” tweeted Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

In September, for the first time, RAF jets made a refueling stop at RGIA.

The Royal Air Force is the aerial warfare branch of the United Kingdom’s armed forces. Established in April 1918 during World War I, the RAF has evolved into one of the world’s most technologically advanced and capable air forces.

The RAF operates a wide range of aircraft, including fighter jets. It plays a crucial role in defending the UK’s airspace, providing support to ground forces, and participating in international humanitarian and combat missions.