Hyderabad’s Saatvic clinches hat-trick titles in IGU South-zone Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Saatvic Kumar Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s promising golfer Saatvic Kumar Singh bagged three titles in U-9 to 11 category of the IGU South-zone Tournament.

The sixth standard student from Delhi Public School clinched the top honours in Ooty, Kodaikanal and Coimbatore events in the southern leg of the National Sub-junior Tour.

Saatvic is a student player of Hyderabad Golf Association.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .