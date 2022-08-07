Hyderabad’s Zubair emerge champion at National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad racers Rajender Beedani, Md Samrul Zubair, Jayanth Prathipati and Rahil Shett with their trophies.

By Praharsha Majeti

Chennai: Md Samrul Zubar of team ‘Race’ists’ Hyderabad won the Race-2 of Stock upto 165cc category of the Madras International Circuit, hosted by MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai on Sunday.

Zubair had to start the race from the 21st position followed by a crash in Race-1. He started the race with a fantastic launch of the line and displayed phenomenal composure till the end of the race without any miscalculated moves.

“I started the race from 21st position and had only one thing in my mind, to win the race. I determined myself to be patient without losing my nerve and keep gaining positions. I had an extremely tough fight with Sarvesh and Kayan of team Sparks Racing and Aldrin from Chennai. I made sure my every overtake was precise and clean so that I could finish the race firmly in first position,” Zubair said.

Another racer from Hyderabad, Rahil Shetty of team Gusto Racing India secured second and first positions in the Race-1 and Race-2 of the Petronas TVS One Make Apache RR310 Open category respectively. He managed to finish in fifth in the Race-2 of Pro-stock 301-400cc category making it the only KTM machine to finish in top five.

Janagaon’s racer Rajender Beedani of team Idemitsu Honda Racing India finished second in the Race-2 of Honda One Make CBR 150 NSF category. He gave his best despite the weight disadvantage he has compared to the fellow riders and made sure to stay put in the fight without losing his composure.