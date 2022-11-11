HYSTA organises storytelling session for kids

Hyderabad: Leading up to the Children’s Day on November 14, Hyderabad Storytellers Association, in collaboration with GP Birla Archeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute, is hosting a special storytelling session for children.

Introducing kids to this interactive art form through their ‘Zest-A-Story’ event, the team aims to engage children with fun and interesting stories for two hours. Organised at the BM Birla Science Centre Complex in Saifabad, the event is scheduled on Sunday, November 13, from 11 am to 1 pm.

“This event is HYSTA’s gift for children on Children’s Day. We have always wanted to nurture the art of oral storytelling and keep it alive. Through events like these, we hope more and more children and parents enjoy stories and understand the value that stories add to our lives,” says a member of HYSTA’s core team.

Children from the age of five and above are eligible to participate in the storytelling session. Although entry to the event is free of cost, one must make a prior registration at https://forms.gle/bAQ8FXphGVHLcX4q8

The Hyderabad Storytellers Association, commonly known as HYSTA in the city storytellers’ circuit, is an organisation formed by like-minded storytellers. The group came together in 2019 to promote the oral form of storytelling in the city.