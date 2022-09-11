| Police Trace And Hand Over Bag Lost By A Woman At Saifabad Road

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police returned a bag containing cash and gold ornaments to a woman who lost it near Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday.

According to the police, constable Shyam Kumar, home guard Narayana Rao and driver Govardhan of interceptor vehicle were performing duty near the DGP office when they found a bag lying on the road. When an auto rickshaw driver tried to take it away, the police team took the bag into custody and shifted it to the police station.

“The bag contained cash Rs.10,050, a mobile phone and 3.8 tolas of gold ornaments. After identifying the owner as Padma Kumari, a resident of Kukatpally, we contacted her and when she came to police station and collected it,” said Saifabad Inspector, Katna Sattiah.

Padma Kumari thanked the police for the professionalism.