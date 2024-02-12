Hyderabad: Man arrested for stealing; 12.5 tolas gold, other articles recovered

On a complaint the police had registered a case and after identifying the offender arrested him
Hyderabad: The Saifabad police arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and other valuables from a house at Lakdikapul on Monday. The police recovered 12.5 tolas of gold and other articles from him.
The arrested person Mohammed Dawood Ismail alias Hani (23), a resident of Old Bowenpally, who works at Nasir Apartment at Lakdikapul, on Sunday broke into the house of Alamdar Hussain located at Nasir Apartment and escaped with the property, police said.
On a complaint the police had registered a case and after identifying the offender arrested him. He was remanded.