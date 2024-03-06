Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire near Saifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 03:40 PM

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire at Saifabad road Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The car was on its way from Lakdikapul towards Khairatabad when flames started erupting from it. On noticing it the driver took the car to the roadside and all occupants safely moved out. Within minutes the car was engulfed in flames.

The police controlled the fire with the fire extinguishers arranged from a nearby fuel station. A fire tender later arrived at the spot and completely doused the flames. The police suspect the car caught fire due to a short circuit.