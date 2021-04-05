Hyundai’s Alcazar ready to hit market

A teaser video of the Alcazar, named after castles or palaces of the medieval times, was launched on YouTube as well with the car shown camouflaged in a unique castle theme

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar. The car is expected to make its global debut in a couple of days.

A teaser video of the Alcazar, named after castles or palaces of the medieval times, was launched on YouTube as well with the car shown camouflaged in a unique castle theme. The castle-themed camouflage exemplifies castles and palaces while creating a distinctive imagery that connects with the aspirations of customers across India, according to a press release, which said with superior performance, drivability and comfort, the Alcazar was set to enthrall travel seekers in their quest to explore untamed terrains.

The video also gives glimpses of a bold and dynamic C-Pillar, LED headlamps and diamond cut alloy wheels. The Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, highways and hilly terrains as well, the release added.

