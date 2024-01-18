I am a farmer’s son, says Revanth Reddy at Davos

Published Date - 18 January 2024

Hyderabad: Stating that the Telangana government was a farmers’ government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appealed to leaders at the World Economic Forum to help in making farming a profitable activity.

Speaking at the CET conference on Food Systems and Local Action at Davos, the Chief Minister started off on a personal note, talking about his own agricultural roots and that agriculture was “our culture”.

Stating that he was born in a small village as a farmer’s son, the Chief Minister said he was well aware of farmers’ problems practically. “In India, we have a big problem and that is farmers’ suicides. They cannot sell produce, they cannot get bank loans, they cannot make profits and they do not have modern technology,” he said.

“Congress party launched a policy of Minimum Support Price for farmers. We give direct money to farmers as investment under Rythu Bharosa. I have a dream to make farmers earn profits more than MSP, just like return on investments in corporate sector. If we achieve this, it will stop 99 percent of farmers’ suicides,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that farmers have always helped the world and now, it was the turn of the world to help the farmers.