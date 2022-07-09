I am ready to contest from Gajwel: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender here on Saturday said he was ready to contest from Gajwel Assembly constituency during the next elections in the State.

“I already started my work seriously in the constituency since I informed about this to the party high command,” he said while interacting with media persons here. He said the same situation in West Bengal where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Assembly elections in that State would repeat in Telangana.

At a press conference earlier, Rajender urged the State government to resolve the peoples’ problems pertaining to land transactions. Tribals and adivasis were facing several problems for failing to get pattas of podu lands. The farmers in Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts were facing problems for not getting pattas for podu lands. He took exception to the highhandedness of the police towards tribals who were protesting against the government demanding pattas for podu lands. He also found fault with the land pooling concept mooted by the State government to secure land abutting the city surroundings.